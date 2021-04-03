United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 279 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VeriSign by 20.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after buying an additional 20,643 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 493,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,013,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 13.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VeriSign by 17.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,052,000 after buying an additional 29,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $201.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.72 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.18.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,191,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,264. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.