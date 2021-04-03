Brokerages Anticipate Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) to report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Intercorp Financial Services’ earnings. Intercorp Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intercorp Financial Services.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $329.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.74 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $16,522,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 97,880 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the period. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IFS opened at $31.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 29.95. Intercorp Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

