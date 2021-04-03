Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $11.40 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWK opened at $200.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.59 and a twelve month high of $203.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.90.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

