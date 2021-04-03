Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 12,706 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $14,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in AMETEK by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $129.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.23 and its 200 day moving average is $115.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

