Advisor Partners LLC Buys 2,370 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.8% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNN. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

SNN stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $33.24 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

