Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Receives $9.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,606,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 192,136 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 919,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $731.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.