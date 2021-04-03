Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 83,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 53,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3,786.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

