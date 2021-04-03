Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,463,000 after acquiring an additional 752,619 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Assurant by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,148,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,096,000 after buying an additional 161,684 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,941,000 after purchasing an additional 121,828 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

AIZ stock opened at $142.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

