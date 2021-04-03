Short Interest in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Grows By 33.9%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 948,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 746,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

INMD stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.86. InMode has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $77.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 1.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,404,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of InMode by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $47,673,000 after acquiring an additional 307,152 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,045,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,231,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,894,000. 35.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INMD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

