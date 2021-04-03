Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Short Interest Up 33.2% in March

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the February 28th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 841,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NYSE PII opened at $134.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 408.88 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $140.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.46 and its 200 day moving average is $106.91.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

In related news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,258,436.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,106.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,821 shares of company stock worth $25,054,195 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 278,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,525,000 after buying an additional 209,586 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $67,572,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

