Helix Price Up 45.2% This Week (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Helix has traded up 45.2% against the dollar. One Helix coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a market cap of $307,329.32 and $358.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00038140 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003085 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 32,322,054 coins and its circulating supply is 32,196,370 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

