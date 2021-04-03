Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 3,916 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Westlake Chemical accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.47% of Westlake Chemical worth $48,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after buying an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLK opened at $91.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $97.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.39.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,589.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449 in the last 90 days. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.79.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

