2,019 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 668,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,238,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.