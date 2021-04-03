Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.79 Million Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 261,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sorrento Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 46,454 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SRNE opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRNE shares. B. Riley started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sorrento Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.