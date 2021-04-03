Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Enbridge by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.83 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

