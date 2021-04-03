Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $78.59 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $104.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average is $79.72.

