Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $11.66 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after acquiring an additional 787,675 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $422,789,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 859.6% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,649,000 after purchasing an additional 190,349 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock opened at $507.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.67 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.30. The company has a market cap of $99.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Citigroup began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.41.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total transaction of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

