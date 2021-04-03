Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $23.44 Million Position in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457,265 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 12.09% of Immatics worth $23,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,968,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,525,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Immatics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,805,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after buying an additional 803,611 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000.

IMTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of Immatics stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. Immatics has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

