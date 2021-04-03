Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Reduces Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 454,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,743 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $21,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,251,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,532,000 after purchasing an additional 517,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,021 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $387,000.

Several analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

ZI opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CRO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 46,448 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $2,569,503.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 225,750 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $10,736,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,750 shares in the company, valued at $10,736,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,448,490 shares of company stock worth $240,234,704 over the last three months.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

