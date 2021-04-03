Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 562,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920,180 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $21,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 917,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,457,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 4,545.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after purchasing an additional 696,679 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 131,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHCO stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AHCO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.05.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,071.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

