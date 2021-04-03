Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $76,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC opened at $347.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $125.56 and a 12 month high of $347.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

