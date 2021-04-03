Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNV. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNV opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

