Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes $138,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

XMLV stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $53.33.

