RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in RH were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $50,000.

RH opened at $595.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a twelve month low of $84.61 and a twelve month high of $619.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $499.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.22.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

