2,307 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,334,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 687.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,035 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 31,275 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 183,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $152.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.73. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $153.55.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

