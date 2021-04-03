Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 66,352 Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 650.0% in the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of Sabre by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,939 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sabre by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,483,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 3,342.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,873 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. Analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SABR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sabre from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

