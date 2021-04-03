57,218 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AI. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $5,550,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,917,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,519,000.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $85,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,175,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,301,473.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,129,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $98,846,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,428,751 shares of company stock valued at $459,542,594.

AI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Shares of AI opened at $68.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.48. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.75 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

