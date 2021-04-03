Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 842 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,650 shares of company stock worth $9,400,580 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $160.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.55 and its 200 day moving average is $141.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

