Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 11,604 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,413 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,604 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,749,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,123 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,377,832 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,289 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,798,371 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.92.

Shares of AMAT opened at $141.52 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $142.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.