Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 11,604 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,413 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,604 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.16. The stock has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $142.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.92.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

