Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,782 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $126,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $70,134,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Lam Research by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Lam Research by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.73.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $639.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $213.29 and a 1-year high of $640.00. The company has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $563.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

