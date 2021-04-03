Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

Separately, Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of ADC opened at $68.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $72.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at $28,252,445.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Agree Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Agree Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Agree Realty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Agree Realty by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Agree Realty by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

