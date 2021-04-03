Ambrosus Price Hits $0.0939 (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for $0.0939 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $15.78 million and $3.22 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 705,724,243 coins and its circulating supply is 167,947,603 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

