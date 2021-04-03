Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,472 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,472 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $111,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Teleflex by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 70,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $7,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.44.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $414.15 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $271.99 and a 52-week high of $434.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $406.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.20.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

