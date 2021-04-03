Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 653,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $471,626,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $909,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 18,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $766.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.19 and a 12-month high of $788.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $720.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $683.11.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

