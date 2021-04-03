Short Interest in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Drops By 21.5%

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

In related news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $63,486.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $26,454.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,774.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,321 shares of company stock worth $4,794,981. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EverQuote in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in EverQuote by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in EverQuote by 6,143.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 43,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in EverQuote by 168.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.25 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

