Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Down 14.8% in March

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:DAX opened at $32.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $32.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned 3.35% of Global X DAX Germany ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

