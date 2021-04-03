Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the February 28th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CLBK opened at $17.59 on Friday. Columbia Financial has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLBK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,991,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbia Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 90,139 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Columbia Financial by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Columbia Financial by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 56,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

