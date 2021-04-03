Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 22,484 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,484 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 9.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 45.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $119.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 100.29 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.79 and a 200 day moving average of $95.43. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alison Marie Roelke sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $854,422.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,206.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,409 shares of company stock worth $18,101,190 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVAV. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

