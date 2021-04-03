Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 147,899 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 377,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 147,899 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $39,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 746.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 179,988 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $26,944,083.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $87.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average of $81.43.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.57.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

