Vancity Investment Management Ltd Takes $42.89 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 323,254 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,893,000. Apple accounts for about 8.6% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after acquiring an additional 84,114 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $5,852,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,481,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,284,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,283,753,000 after acquiring an additional 683,580 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,262,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.