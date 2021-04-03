200 Shares in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Purchased by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 760,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,061,000 after acquiring an additional 89,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VHT stock opened at $228.63 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $157.46 and a 12 month high of $237.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.97.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.