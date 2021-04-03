Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $29,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth approximately $342,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $29.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18.

