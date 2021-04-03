CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $291,000 Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $34.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

