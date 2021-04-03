CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,784,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 485,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 304,935 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU opened at $92.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $95.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.43.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

