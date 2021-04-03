CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. United Bank raised its holdings in Chevron by 15.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 31,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 110,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $105.75 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The company has a market cap of $203.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

