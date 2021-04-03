CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $58.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $207,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,645.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $116,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $31,431,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,750 shares of company stock worth $1,141,370. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

