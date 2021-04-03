Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Post $0.42 EPS

Brokerages predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.44. Ares Capital reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after buying an additional 1,360,819 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,045,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ares Capital by 582.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 514,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 438,845 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 489,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 289,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 784,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 229,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

