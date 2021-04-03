Brokerages Set Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) PT at GBX 2,681.25

Shares of Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,681.25 ($35.03).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

LON WTB opened at GBX 3,490 ($45.60) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,414.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,928.90. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30. The company has a market capitalization of £7.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76.

In other Whitbread news, insider Alison Brittain sold 45,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,238 ($42.30), for a total value of £1,485,043.94 ($1,940,219.41). Also, insider Adam Crozier acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,346 ($43.72) per share, for a total transaction of £100,380 ($131,147.11).

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.