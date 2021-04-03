Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Watts Water Technologies worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 86.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 39,404 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,537.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,245,000 after buying an additional 527,320 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 75.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTS. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $131.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $444,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,952,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,109. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

